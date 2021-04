Four crews from Greerton, Tauranga and Mount Maunganui stations battled the blaze. Photo / File

Crews battled a house fire for more than two hours last night in Hairini.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call about a blaze at a property in Waimapu Pa Rd around 11.45pm.

The house was "well-alight" when crews arrived.

Four crews from Greerton, Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were on site until 2.30am.

No one was injured.

Fire investigators will investigate the cause of the blaze.