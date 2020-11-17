Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Hot property: Coromandel baches selling $1.2m above valuation

6 minutes to read

THE PLACE TO BE: Real estate agents say they can't get enough listings like this as buyers are ready to lay down the money. Photo / Wendy Sellers

Alison Smith
By:

"A buyers' frenzy" is how real estate experts are describing the Coromandel, where the market is hotter than they've ever experienced.

"I don't know what words you need to describe what's happening in Whangamatā -

