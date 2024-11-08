Tauranga Moana iwi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Pūkenga will light four fires at sunrise on Sunday down the coastal boundary of Mataatua, from Bowentown to Tihirau, with the biggest on Mount Maunganui Beach, near Moturiki (Leisure Island).
Ngāi Te Rangi deputy chief executive Roimata Ah Sam said in a statement the lighting of the land held great meaning for Māori and was often used in conflict resolution.
The proposed Treaty Principle Bill fell under that category and “this is not just a Māori kaupapa, it is a New Zealand kaupapa”, she said.
Tauranga Moana is not on the hīkoi trail but “the lighting of the fires symbolises the heating of the whenua which will feed into the mauri of our hikoi. It’s a traditional practice that brings people together to support the kaupapa”.
“We are encouraging whānau to attend and participate in the lighting ceremony and to bring their own Bricnic (breakfast picnic) to enjoy with your whānau.”
There will be karakia and waiata and she welcomed anyone who wanted tosupport the movement against the Bill.
“We will not tolerate the undermining of our rights as tangata whenua. We definitely will not deal with our language being stripped away from us and for sure, we won’t deal with our cultural identity being stripped away from us.
“Effectively, the Government is proposing to do exactly that with the Treaty Principles Bill.”
The hīkoi starts at Cape Rēinga/Te Rerenga Wairua on Monday and arrives in Wellington for a rally at Parliament on November 19.
A busload of Tauranga Moana supporters will join the hikoi in Hamilton on November 14.
“Regardless whether it’s high tide or low tide or if the waves are hard and smashing against the rocks, Te Toka a Tirikawa (Tirikawa rock) still stands, and that is effectively us, we will stand strong no matter the conditions. This is still a really important issue for our people.”