Tauranga Moana is not on the hīkoi trail but “the lighting of the fires symbolises the heating of the whenua which will feed into the mauri of our hikoi. It’s a traditional practice that brings people together to support the kaupapa”.

“We are encouraging whānau to attend and participate in the lighting ceremony and to bring their own Bricnic (breakfast picnic) to enjoy with your whānau.”

There will be karakia and waiata and she welcomed anyone who wanted to support the movement against the Bill.

Ngai Te Rangi Deputy chief executive Roimata Ah Sam says Tauranga moana iwi will support Hikoi Mo Te Tiriti. Photo / Naera Ohia Photography

“We will not tolerate the undermining of our rights as tangata whenua. We definitely will not deal with our language being stripped away from us and for sure, we won’t deal with our cultural identity being stripped away from us.

“Effectively, the Government is proposing to do exactly that with the Treaty Principles Bill.”

David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill was introduced to Parliament on Thursday.

The hīkoi starts at Cape Rēinga/Te Rerenga Wairua on Monday and arrives in Wellington for a rally at Parliament on November 19.

A busload of Tauranga Moana supporters will join the hikoi in Hamilton on November 14.

“Regardless whether it’s high tide or low tide or if the waves are hard and smashing against the rocks, Te Toka a Tirikawa (Tirikawa rock) still stands, and that is effectively us, we will stand strong no matter the conditions. This is still a really important issue for our people.”

Act leader David Seymour introduced the bill early on Thursday.

Seymour said the bill could not and would not diminish Māori language or culture.

“As I said at Waitangi last year, Act is committed to cherishing the Māori and culture.”

“The Treaty Principles Bill provides an opportunity for New Zealanders - rather than the courts and the Waitangi Tribunal - to have a say on what the Treaty means.”

“Did the treaty give different rights to different groups, or does every citizen have equal rights? I believe all New Zealanders deserve to have a say on that question,” Seymour said.

Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti bonfire

Why: The opening of the hikoi to support tangata whenua’s fight against the Treaty Principle’s Bill

When: Sunday, November 10. The fire will be lit at 6am

Where: Mount Maunganui Beach near Moturiki (Leisure Island)

Bring: A Bricnic (breakfast picnic) if you wish to enjoy with your whānau











