Helping hand gets family into home

Hannah Harwood, 34, and daughter Gabriella Harwood, 7, at their home in Brookfield. Photo/George Novak

Hannah Harwood and her partner Matt Harvey were able to get on to the property ladder in May last year with a little help from her parents.

Ms Harwood said her parents owned a three-bedroom rental property in Brookfield which they wanted to sell, so they sold it to the couple for market value and guaranteed the property so they could buy it.

"We really wanted to own our own home but we all know the market is a bit crazy at the moment. I felt so grateful when it all went through. I know it's really tough to get into the housing market, especially now. I was so relieved."

The family rented out a bedroom in the home to help with their mortgage costs.

Ms Harwood wanted to look at renting out their first home in the next few years and build their dream home in a more rural setting.