Heavy rain watch remains in place for Bay of Plenty

Bay of Plenty residents will need to keep their umbrellas handy with more wet weather predicted for the region.

MetService has a heavy rain watch in place for Bay of Plenty from 11am today to 3am Wednesday.

The forecast includes periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms and hail. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, mainly about the ranges.

The forecast for Rotorua is periods of rain, with possible thunderstorms and hail in the afternoon. Northeasterlies easing in the evening.

The predicted high 16C and the low 10C.

The forecast for Tauranga is periods of rain, with possible thunderstorms and hail from late morning. Northeasterlies easing in the evening.

The predicted high for Tauranga is 18C and the low 12C.