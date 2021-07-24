Heavy rain watch for Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula

Heavy rain watch in place for Bay of Plenty west of Opotiki. Photo / NZME

A severe weather watch for several parts of New Zealand on Monday could mean heavy downpours in the Bay of Plenty west of Ōpōtiki and the Coromandel Peninsula

A MetService forecaster said a front over the Tasman Sea was forecast to move across New Zealand tomorrow, preceded by a strong and moist north to northeasterly flow.

This would then be followed by unsettled north-westerlies.

The front was expected to bring a period of heavy rain to western and northern parts of New Zealand, and some places would possibly experience severe gales for a time.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the Bay of Plenty region west of Ōpōtiki from 9 am to 6 pm, the Coromandel Peninsula from 6 am to 3 pm, and Gisborne north of Ruatoria from 1 pm to 9 pm tomorrow.

Also, Mount Taranaki from 3 am to 3 pm; Northland from 1 am to 9 am; and Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, from 3 am to 11 am.

Strong wind watches are also in force for Hawkes Bay and Gisborne between Wairoa and Muriwai including Mahia Peninsula from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Northeasterly winds may approach severe gale in the area at times, the Metservice said.

Also in Auckland, excluding Great Barrier Island from 3 am to 11 am, with the potential for wind gusts of 80 to 90 km/h, particularly in eastern areas, the MetService said.

Heavy rain is also expected in Buller, Nelson and Marlborough.

And the Canterbury High Country, Banks Peninsula and Southland in about and north of Lumsden may also have severe gales at times from this afternoon to Monday afternoon.

The Metservice advised people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, especially if travelling.