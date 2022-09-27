Hauraki Plains College is the benefactor of a $25,000 grant from New Zealand Community Trust. The money will go toward an upgrade of the Schools' sports turf. Photo / Supplied

Hauraki Plains College is the benefactor of a $25,000 grant from New Zealand Community Trust. The money will go toward an upgrade of the Schools' sports turf. Photo / Supplied

NZCT is pleased to announce a grant of $25,000 to Hauraki Plains College to upgrade its front court area with all-weather grass turf.

Anne Leonard says, "Our school front court area is currently an unusable space for most of the year.

"Previously, it was the school and community tennis and outdoor basketball courts, and a few students still use the old basketball hoops during lunchtime at the better end of the courts, but the space has not been well utilised for many years.

"The courts are also situated next to the school hall, so when it was in better condition it was used for school and community events such as school assemblies, historical, gala and reunion days, and outdoor cultural events. But again it has been several years since this space has been used for such purposes on a consistent basis.

"It is very important for our school and community to have this as a usable space again as we have increased our school student role, and our community is growing at a rapid rate.

"As a small rural school that serves the needs of its community almost every day/week of the year with facilities, equipment, sports grounds, and volunteers and is the hub of our community, it is crucial to get these courts upgraded into a space that can be utilised."

She said the work on the front court would help take the pressure off many sports for training, games, community activities, student hapū, and other cultural activities.

"We find that keeping our students and community members healthy by participating in regular physical and cultural activities in a safe and non-judgmental environment is a recipe for success. We work hard with our local clubs and the wider community to provide opportunities to get together with family and friends to participate, support, and enjoy sports and other social events.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to NZCT as its assistance helps our small rural school and community enjoy opportunities that would not be possible without support. We are very grateful for the grant as it will help us provide a facility that will be utilised by the school, community members and community groups for many years to come."