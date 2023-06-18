Loose forward Ben Laurie leaps out of a tackle. Photo / Bart's Rugby Photography https://www.facebook.com/bartsrugby

Waihi Golf

NINE HOLE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT: The Nine Hole Section held their Invitational tournament on Tuesday in great autumn conditions. A field of 60 players, with 42 visitors from eight other clubs joined the Waihi members for a stableford competition. In division one ladies, Mandy Piper (Walton) was first with 20 points, with Jacquie Crossfield (Omokoroa) next with 17. Carol Fleet (Fairview), and Margaret Meldrum both had 16 points. In ladies’ division two, Tracy Millar (Paeroa) had the top score of the day with 25 points, ahead of June O’Brien (Walton) with 23. Judith Dee (Waihi) had 22, and Gale Albert (Walton) had 19.

In the Men’s division, Rex Smith won with 17 points, followed by John Vautier, and John Twemlow with both on 16. Peter Bartlett (Fairview) was next with 15.

MONDAY VETS: In sunny conditions, but with a chilly wind, 51 starters played the first of two qualifying rounds for the Vets Match Play Championship. The current top qualifier and carrying on her excellent form from last week was Edna Connolly with a fine 67 but was closely followed by Bev Ireland with 68. They were followed by Helen Baynes, and John Giffney, both on 71, then Norn Sanderson, and Di Lewis with 72. Susan Mustard, John Purkis, and Kaylene Croker all had 73.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: The ladies enjoyed a crisp start to their nett haggle this week, and it was very pleasing to see life member Avon Gordon come in at the head of the field with a nett 70. Avon has had an enforced layoff due amongst other things some major surgery, so it’s great to see she is back in full flight. Next was Carol Leary with 72, then Di Lockwood on 73. All on 74 were Di Lewis, Rosalind Giffney, and Kay Marshall. The “Dreamers Player of the Week” was Avon Gordon with her nett 70.

THURSDAY MEN: A cracker of a frost delayed the morning haggle start. In Division 1, Jim Powell, and Rhys Peden both had 37 points, while Teddy Murray and Alan Kurtovich were next with 36. In division 2, Des Johns continued to finally show some form with 37 points along with Paul Morgan, Davis Ashton on 36, and Rodger Bagshaw 35. In the afternoon haggle there was also a tie at the top with Logan Phillips, and Wilson McGillivray both having 40 points. They were followed by Mark Bryant (39), Craig Sandlant (38), Chris Hale (37), and Dave Campbell (36).

The period of fine weather ended with a very wet and cold weekend, which impacted heavily on the Saturday men’s fields, and caused the cancellation of the annual Men versus Women challenge on Sunday. Only eight players battled the elements in the morning haggle, and Jock Stronach finished three shots ahead of Allen Sarjant. It must have been due to the Scottish-type weather!

In the afternoon the weather appeared to be clearing a little and 14 players braved the conditions, with Mark Tomsett with 37 points, finishing well clear of Murray Gutry, and Terry Gerbich, both on 33. Frank Van Hattum, Peter Jones (Whitford Park), and Chris Hale all had 30 points.

- Rodger Bagshaw

Thames Valley Rugby

One massive win and two nail-biting results featured in round 10 of the HG Leach Thames Valley Senior A rugby competition. Whangamata with eight converted first-half tries powered to a 73-7 win over Thames. At Whitianga, nothing could separate Mercury Bay from Te Aroha Cobras in a rare draw 28-28. Paeroa continued their winning habit with a one-point winning margin 17-16 over Waihou. League leaders Hauraki North did just enough to beat Waihi Athletic 21-14. Good news for Waihi as they added to their points tally with a bonus point. The Whangamata Red n Whites were unstoppable in the first half against a stunned Thames. After only five minutes Whangamata’s co-captain Telly Hemopo tore the ball off a Thames flanker then bolted to the try line. The Red n Whites then scored a converted try every five minutes against the hapless Thames XV. The most dramatic try was scored by whippet-like fullback Eli Byles. Thames was hard on the Whangamata try line when Byles snapped an interception and sprinted the length of the field as the local spectators roared their joy. A quieter second half for the scoreboard operator with a Thames try and another three for Whangamata. Thanks to officials referee Nico Fox and assistants AJ Hartley and Glen Brown. Senior B leaders Tairua kept Hauraki North scoreless with a 49-0 win. This victory opened up Tairua’s lead at the top of this table to eleven points over Coromandel.

Results

Senior A

Mercury Bay 28 v Te Aroha Cobras 28, Hauraki North 21 v Waihi Athletic 14, Whangamata 73 v Thames 7 and Waihou 16 v Paeroa 17. Senior B Waihou 3 v Ngatea 13, Tairua 49 v Hauraki North 0, Coromandel won by default against Te Aroha Cobras.

Draw for this Saturday, June 24, home team named first Senior A 2.35pm kick-off. Whangamata v Paeroa, Waihi Athletic v Thames, Hauraki North v Mercury Bay and Te Aroha Cobras v Waihou. Senior B 1pm kick-off. Te Aroha Cobras v Waihou, Whangamata v Ngatea and Hauraki North v Coromandel.

- Don Mackay

Whangamata Mah Jong

Fifty-two members at Mahjong on Friday. The winners were: 1st with 34 points Philipa Dennison, 2nd with 30 points Gael Butler, 3rd with 29 points Fiona Volkner.







