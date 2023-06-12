Hauraki Coromandel Sports results

Thames wore a commemorative four panel shirt representing the clubs that formed the current Thames Rugby and Sports Club.

Thames Valley Club Rugby

In round 10 of the 2023 HG Leach Senior A Thames Valley club rugby, all three leading teams - Hauraki North, Whangamatā and Paeroa - notched up wins.

Hauraki North worked hard to pip Te Aroha Cobras 27-24 at Waitakaruru. At Whangamatā, the local Red & Whites played astutely to beat Mercury Bay 24-21, while the rampant Paeroa side swamped their neighbours Waihī Athletic 48-8. At Rhodes Park, Thames, the local side, were celebrating their year 2000 McClinchy Cup victory with a match against Waihou.

Thames wore a commemorative four-panel shirt representing the clubs that formed the current Thames Rugby and Sports Club. At halftime, Waihou led 8-0 with a try and a penalty. A Thames try with 10 minutes of the game left ensured a tense ending with Waihou holding on for a precious win.

Whangamatā hosted their first home game for some time and many spectators were treated to a wonderful hard but fair rugby game. Two early Mercury Bay penalties gave them a 6-0 lead.

Midway through the first half, Whangamatā scored a penalty and a converted try to lead 10-6. The Red & Whites led for the rest of this game with Mercury Bay scoring a late unconverted try. Congratulations to Connor Emerson, who played his 50th Senior game for Whangamatā.

In the early Whangamatā Senior B game, Coromandel was given a good workout by the Red & White Bs before winning 26-12.

Scores: HG Leach Senior A Thames 5 v Waihou 8, Hauraki North 27 v Te Aroha Cobras 24, Paeroa 48 v Waihī Athletic 8 and Whangamatā 24 v Mercury Bay 21. Senior B Hauraki North 27 v Te Aroha Cobras 19, Whangamatā 12 v Coromandel 26, Ngātea 0 v Tairua 72.

Draw this Saturday, June 17, Senior A home team named first: 2.35pm kickoff Mercury Bay v Te Aroha Cobras, Hauraki North v Waihī Athletic, Whangamatā v Thames and Waihou v Paeroa. Senior B Waihou v Ngātea 1pm kickoff, Coromandel v Te Aroha Cobras and Tairua v Hauraki North.

- Don Mackay

Chiefs Rugby

The Chiefs Rugby Club have announced that Gallagher Chiefs and North Harbour first five-eighths Bryn Gatland will make the move to Japan in 2024 to play for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers.

Gatland is in good company; the 28-year-old will make the shift alongside fellow Gallagher Chiefs teammate and All Blacks locking great Brodie Retallick, who announced his departure earlier this year.

Bryn Gatland is off to Japan for the 2024 season.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said: “Bryn has been an excellent Chief over the last three years.

“He is an experienced and calm tactician, an outstanding goal kicker and a tough defender. These qualities will serve him well as he embarks on the next phase of his rugby journey,” McMillan said.

Gatland has had an outstanding 2023 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season, which was cut short after he suffered a distal bicep tendon rupture in round 11 against the Highlanders.

“I am gutted for Bryn that injury prematurely ended his season and the potential for higher honours, because he deserved it. We wish him well with his recovery and the opportunity in Japan,” said McMillan.

- Jim Birchall

Waihī Golf

The wet weather prevented a planned all-day haggle on the Kings’ Birthday Monday, and the Nine Hole section once again had their day washed out.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: At last fine weather, and the competition of the day was the Captain’s Choice, and the chosen game was “Cha Cha Cha Random teams” (unheard of by the correspondent!). Apparently, the Stableford score of one member of the team is taken for each hole on a rotating basis. (That is enough of an explanation!) The winning team was aptly called “Trouble”: with 84 points were Viv Lilley, Bev Ireland, Kathy Ashton, and Anke Hermannsdorfer. Next, one shot adrift, was “Cha Cha Boomer” - Edna Connelly, Di Douglas, and Annette Hetherington.

Third-equal were “Pins and Needles” - Sarah Tomsett, Helen Baynes, Jenny Gallagher, and Karen Lee, along with “The Misses”- Jan Robinson, Di Lockwood, Heather Watters, and Denise McConnon. The “Dreamers Player of the Week” was Edna Connolly with her very good 66 net.

THURSDAY MEN: The good weather continued, and in the morning haggle, Eddie Bruce with 37 points had the best score. Next was Peter Dagg with 36, who had a good day by scoring the only two, and was followed by Tom Wallace, Uncle Ted Murray, and Pete Rowe. On 33 were Norm Sanderson and Rob Morrison. In the afternoon haggle, Damian Dunlop managed to top the rest with 37 points, while being closely followed by Murray Fraser, John Taylor and Gary Dunning with 36 points. Next were Bill Young (35), Gary Choat (34), Terry Gerbich and Andy Roche (33).

SATURDAY LADIES: The nice weather continued into the weekend, and the results of the Ladies’ net haggle were Carol Leary, and Desley Rosevear both had 73 net. Next was Sharon Deacon with 74, while Jacquie Bain and Shannon Richards both had 75, and Kaylene Croker and Karen May finished with 76.

SATURDAY MEN: This week was the first round of the Club Cup Par Competition, and there for the day’s haggles were par competitions. In the morning haggle Eddie Bruce carried on his form from Thursday and topped the field alongside Tom Rowbotham, both finishing on +2, then followed by John Giffney on +1. Sam Gurney, Norm Sanderson, and Des Johns all ended up even, with Harry Shepherd, and Jock Stronach at -1

In the afternoon haggle Albertus Potgieter, and Brian Roche both returned excellent +5s, with Nic Davies next on +3. David P. Campbell had +1, with Ron Arthur even with the card, while Craig Sandlant and Wayne Brierly were -1, and Terry Gerbich, Mike Maguire, & Alex Teesdale were all -2.

- Rodger Bagshaw

Whangamatā Mah Jong

The winners were: 1st with 43 points, Tina Palmer, 2nd with 38 points, Donna Lowrie, 3rd with 37 points, Ngaire Hurst.