The body of Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton was found on Tuesday.

The whānau of Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton whose body was found on Tuesday, are in “extreme shock and disbelief” about his death, according to a Givealittle page set up for the family.

Shrimpton, 28, was reported missing to the police on November 17. Police said on Thursday that his body had been found at a Poripori Rd address.

The Givealittle page says it has been set up by Shrimpton’s cousin on behalf of Harley’s mother and siblings.

“As you can imagine, the toll this is taking on our whānau is unimaginable. Our whānau is in extreme shock and disbelief and struggling after this loss, not only emotionally but financially. We are raising funds to help with funeral costs,” the page said.

“Harley is a dad to two young children, he is a son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend and so much more.”

It said Shrimpton did not deserve to die so young and would be deeply missed by his whānau and friends.

“If you can help with anything, no matter how big or small, towards helping us put Harley to rest, and anything else the whānau need during this time, we would be hugely grateful.”

The field crime manager for police in the Bay of Plenty, Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow, said police had launched a homicide investigation and wanted to hear from any of Shrimpton’s friends, associates or extended family with information surrounding his disappearance.

“There will be people who have knowledge of this incident and we are appealing for those persons to come forward to police.”

Police investigating the death of Harley Shrimpton are seeking sightings of this blue Prius.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue Toyota Prius on November 3 either in the Tauriko, Omanawa or Poripori Rd areas from early afternoon onwards.

A 21-year-old male has appeared in the Tauranga District Court charged with kidnapping Shrimpton. He has interim name suppression, has not entered a plea and is due to reappear later this month.

Information can be passed to the police via its 105 phone service or online, referencing file number 231117/9085, or to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or its website.



