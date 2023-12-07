The body of missing Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton has been found.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of missing Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton was found on Tuesday.

Shrimpton had been missing since November 3 and was reported missing to the police on November 17.

Bay of Plenty field crime manager Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said in a statement today police have searched a number of addresses in the Western Bay of Plenty over the past two weeks.

The body of a male was located at a Poripori Rd address. Police have since confirmed this was Shrimpton.

“Clearly, this is devastating news for the family of Shrimpton, who had continued to hold out hope for his safe return since his disappearance.

“Police are working closely with the family as they navigate through this very difficult time.”

Pilbrow said Shrimpton was well-known in the Tauranga community and police were keen to hear from any of his friends, associates or extended family, who may have information surrounding his disappearance.

“There will be people who have knowledge of this incident and we are appealing for those persons to come forward to police.”

Police are seeking sightings of this blue Prius in relation to the death of Harley Shrimpton.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle of interest to this investigation - a blue Toyota Prius on November 3 either in the Tauriko, Omanawa or Poripori Rd areas from early afternoon onwards.

A 21-year-old male appeared in the Tauranga District Court yesterday charged with the kidnapping of Shrimpton. He is due to reappear later this month.

Information can be passed to the police via its 105 phone service or online, referencing file number 231117/9085.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or on their website.