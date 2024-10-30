An array of vendors offering everything from eerie crafts and festive treats to unique, hand-crafted goods perfect for the season.
In addition to shopping, enjoy live entertainment, face painting, and interactive games that will keep everyone entertained, the Haunted Hall will be transformed into a spine-chilling spectacle, complete with ghostly decorations and eerie lighting.
There will be spot prizes for the most creative and spooky ensembles.
Join the Village Halloween Hunt at the Village Community Cinema. Meet the Grand High Witch at the cinema to collect a map and hunt for all the little creatures and characters hidden in and around the village, then come and claim a treat – or maybe a trick.
After the hunt, head into the Village Cinema for the ghoulishly spooky Frankenweenie movie.
For 6 to 10 year olds. Under 6s may come with parental supervision.
No scary costumes.
Gold coin koha requested.
There will be carnival-style games, hot dogs, candyfloss, a dress-up parade, prizes to be won, a glow in the dark dance party with glowsticks provided (and you are welcome to bring along your own glow in the dark accessories too), a Bible story and more.
Linton Park Community Centre, 16 Kamahi Pl, Rotorua
For a gold coin or koha, enjoy access to event areas, the disco, games, prizes, and a Halloween goody bag. Activities include a haunted garden, face painting, balloon twisting, photo booths, food stalls, and more. All proceeds support Rotorua hip hop/dance classes and students.
Gold coin entry. More than 500 painted rocks to be found. Kids have the chance to hunt for teddy and rubber duck themed painted rocks, then have the option to trade in their finds for awesome Halloween prizes, or they can keep their found treasures.