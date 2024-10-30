Police recommendations for a fun and safe Halloween are:

Parents or caregivers should supervise their young children at all times, and not let them go off with people they don’t know;

Trick-or-treat in areas that are well-lit and where the children know the residents;

Children should always go with an adult, and teens should stick with friends and look out for each other;

Respect signs that say “no trick-or-treat here” or similar;

Householders do not have to open the door or respond to knocks from Halloween visitors;

Check your trusted community pages to see which homes will be participating in Halloween.

“As an alternative, parents, caregivers, and children, could attend a local event within their community if there is one nearby,” Callander said.

Your guide to Halloween events in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / 123rf





Halloween events

Thursday, October 31

Epic Te Puke Halloween Night Markets

3pm to 6pm

Te Puke Memorial Hall, 130A Jellicoe Street

An array of vendors offering everything from eerie crafts and festive treats to unique, hand-crafted goods perfect for the season.

In addition to shopping, enjoy live entertainment, face painting, and interactive games that will keep everyone entertained, the Haunted Hall will be transformed into a spine-chilling spectacle, complete with ghostly decorations and eerie lighting.

There will be spot prizes for the most creative and spooky ensembles.





Halloween at the Historic Village

3.30pm to 6pm

17th Ave West, Tauranga

Join the Village Halloween Hunt at the Village Community Cinema. Meet the Grand High Witch at the cinema to collect a map and hunt for all the little creatures and characters hidden in and around the village, then come and claim a treat – or maybe a trick.

After the hunt, head into the Village Cinema for the ghoulishly spooky Frankenweenie movie.





Tauranga Light Party

4.30pm to 6.30pm

Holy Trinity Church, 215 Devonport Rd, Tauranga

For children up to Year 6, parental supervision required.

A $2 entry includes a sausage sizzle, candy floss, drink, face paint, and glow stick.

Kids can dress up and enjoy a time of fun, bouncy castle, games, entertainment, lolly scramble and more. No scary costumes.





Halloween at the Rotorua Night Market

5pm to 8pm

Tutanekai St, Rotorua

Enjoy free face painting, Balloon Man balloons, and spooky music by DJ Blaze in the kid’s disco area.

Participate in fancy dress competitions at 5.30pm (under 13 years) and 6pm (13 and older) for a chance to win great prizes.

Don’t miss out on delicious food and great shopping throughout the evening.





Masquerade Parade Treat Trail

3pm to 5pm

Te Puke Library, 130 Jellicoe St

Follow the trail, vote for your favourite business, and be in to win $50.

Make your own masks and be in to win spot prizes.





Welcome Bay Baptist Church Light Party

6pm to 7.30pm

260 Welcome Bay Rd, Tauranga

For 6 to 10 year olds. Under 6s may come with parental supervision.

No scary costumes.

Gold coin koha requested.

There will be carnival-style games, hot dogs, candyfloss, a dress-up parade, prizes to be won, a glow in the dark dance party with glowsticks provided (and you are welcome to bring along your own glow in the dark accessories too), a Bible story and more.





Motion Entertainment’s Spooky Island

5pm to 8pm

366 Te Ngae Rd, Rotorua

Enjoy spot prizes, spooky surprises, a scare maze, games, discounts, and Scooby Snacks. Entry is free, and there will be trick-or-treat lollies for everyone.





The Haunted Garden and Disco

3.30pm to 6.30pm

Linton Park Community Centre, 16 Kamahi Pl, Rotorua

For a gold coin or koha, enjoy access to event areas, the disco, games, prizes, and a Halloween goody bag. Activities include a haunted garden, face painting, balloon twisting, photo booths, food stalls, and more. All proceeds support Rotorua hip hop/dance classes and students.





Pāpāmoa Light Party

5.30pm

C3 Coast church, 30 Evans Rd, Pāpāmoa

Bring the kids along to an evening filled with exciting games, face painting, a glow-in-the-dark room, and delicious sausages sizzling on the barbecue.





Friday, November 1

Rotorua Aquatic Centre’s Halloween Wave Rave Pool Party

6.30pm to 8.30pm

Kuirau Park, 18 Tarewa Rd, Rotorua

For $8 per person, enjoy activities like the Tarzan Swing, in-water inflatable, mini tramp, bombing platform, and games with prizes.

Come dressed in your best Halloween costume for a frightful night of fun.





Miniature Railway Halloween Night Run

5.30pm to 9pm

Memorial Park, Tauranga

Weather dependent

Children are encouraged to dress up.

The railway’s tunnels are lit up and the bridges have coloured lights, too. Watch out for spooky surprises along the way.

Five locomotives will be running, including a steam engine. Each locomotive takes up to 15 passengers on three loops of the track and there will also be coffee and doughnuts for sale.









Dress Up and Games at the Wall and Basement Cinema

6.30pm

1140 Hinemoa St, Rotorua

Enjoy fun games, treats (or maybe tricks), and a prize for the best costume.

Entry is $5 plus the usual entry fee to the Wall. Light snacks will be provided.





Halloween Spooktacular

4pm

350 Oturoa Rd, Hamurana Springs

Hosted by the Enchanted Story Book Nook, Ria Hermans, and Jenna Austin.

Enjoy haunting garden additions, face painting by @artfuladdiction, a sausage sizzle by Kaharoa School, and best-dressed prizes for kids and adults. Entry is $5, cash only.





Tauranga Night Market Spooktacular Night Out

5pm to 8pm

Tauranga Racecourse, 1383 Cameron Rd

A thrilling evening filled with live music, tasty food vendors, unique craft stalls, and mouth-watering sweets and desserts. Costumes are welcome, fun activities for all ages.





Saturday, November 2

Halloween Rock Hunt

8am to 11am

Te Puna Quarry Park centre pavilion, Te Puna

Gold coin entry. More than 500 painted rocks to be found. Kids have the chance to hunt for teddy and rubber duck themed painted rocks, then have the option to trade in their finds for awesome Halloween prizes, or they can keep their found treasures.