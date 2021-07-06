Greerton yarn bombing's 10th anniversary

Sally Benning and Marilyn Mouat. Photo / George Novak

Dozens of trees are once again being adorned in colourful knitting for a "milestone" edition of Greerton Village's annual yarn bombing festivities.

The special 10th yarn bombing anniversary will be recognised with a celebration show on July 31.

Greerton Village manager Sally Benning said installations were put up on Sunday for the 10th anniversary.

"We are really excited to reach this milestone."

Benning said the idea started after a retailer saw yarn bombing on the internet and suggested to the former mainstreet manager it would be a great idea for Greerton.

The idea had grown from having just 17 trees yarn-bombed to 37 trees being adorned with coloured wool this year, she said.

"We now have a sponsor, Ray White Greerton, which sponsors prize money of $2000 to the knitting groups and to local charities, which the public vote for.

"We also have a judged component."

Benning said the event had lasted the decade because of the passionate people who pulled together to make it happen each year.

"That is the knitters and crocheters, the yarn bomb co-ordinators, the sponsors and the continued interest from our organisation as funders and overall organisers."

This year's theme is Colour my World and includes the celebration show on July 31 outside the Greerton Library, with performances from local schools and the Multicultural Society.

Mds Leatherworks owner Marilyn Mouat said she had been involved in the yarn bombing for the last seven years.

"I just really saw how much the people enjoyed seeing it. I am a knitter too and I just wanted to be part of it."

Mouat said she had knitted fictional characters, including Thomas the Tank Engine and Cinderella, and more for the yarn bombing.

For her 10th anniversary edition, Mouat has knitted a colourful chevron striped sleeve, which wraps around the tree.

"I've done it all in bright colours to match the theme."

Mouat said there had been an increase in people wanting to take part in the yarn bombing in the last few years.

"There is definitely more groups interested, which is really cool to see."

The yarn bombing will be on display until August 29, weather permitting.

Yarn bombing 2021

What: Colour my World yarn bombing celebration show

When: July 31, from 10.30am to 12pm

Where: Outside the Greerton Library