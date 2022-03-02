Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Great white shark 'near miss' with Matakana Island surfer prompts warning

4 minutes to read
Great white shark sightings around Tauranga prompts Department of Conservation warning. Video / NZH

Great white shark sightings around Tauranga prompts Department of Conservation warning. Video / NZH

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Surfers have been warned to avoid Matakana Island in the coming weeks after a great white shark "leaped out" at a teenager in the water.

Bay Boardriders president James Jacobs took to social media on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.