Great Kiwifruit Festival brings kiwifruit racing to Te Puke

Te Puke Primary School pupils, from back left clockwise, Henry Stapleton, Katie Doughty, Chloe Whyte and Lacy Hyatt are excited about the Great Kiwifruit Festival on Saturday.

More than $9000 worth of prizes are up for grabs at this weekend's Trevelyan's Great Kiwifruit Festival presented by Te Puke Primary School.

After a hugely successful inaugural event last year, the event is back on Saturday.

Central to the day is the Kiwifruit Derby - a series of races for sponsored kiwifruit leading up to a grand final with the winner taking away the TPPS Great Kiwifruit Derby trophy to hold for a year.

Prizes include a Weber barbecue, Viking kayak, an $800 toy pack and a Taupō family weekend worth over $1000. Every race has a prize and, for $2, there are chances to win with all tickets, win or lose, going into the major spot prize draw.

Race prizes include scooters, gym membership and New World hampers.

''As the world capital of the kiwifruit we want to put Te Puke on the map and celebrate our town in a unique and community focused way,'' says organiser Elle Reid, the school's sports co-ordinator.

The Kiwifruit derby was a New Zealand first when it was held last year.

"Just like a real horse race, we will have kiwifruit racing down the track competing to get into the grand final," says Elle.

Each of the heats will have between six and 10 kiwifruit racing, and each kiwifruit will be owned by a business or organisation who will sponsor their "horse". Bets will be taken for all the heats and the grand final.

Elle says the aim of the festival is to provide a low-cost, fun, family event for Te Puke and in doing so, raise much-needed funds for a multipurpose track for bikes, scooters and skateboards.

"The current bike track, which was installed five years ago along with a very generous donation of 60 new bikes, has been a huge asset to the school," says Elle.

"The addition of this track has enabled our achievers access to an incredible resource that many do not have at home."

Currently, the track is made of pumice, which requires constant maintenance as the material is both porous and lightweight.

Resurfacing the track with asphalt will create a safe and fully functional area suitable for bikes, scooters and skateboards and provide a resource that can be used for both curriculum, play-based learning and community events.

As well as naming sponsor Trevelyan's, sponsors are Woodland Management Limited, Gull Paengaroa, Pivothort, Dobson's Electrical, Apata, Barbara Abrahams and Barrett Homes.

Trevelyan's Great Kiwifruit Festival

Te Puke Primary School

March 20 10am-2pm