Greyhounds and their owners participated in the awareness walk.Photo supplied/Jan Curren

On Sunday, September 25, a group of local greyhounds gathered at Gilmour Reserve for a walk to mark the Great Global Greyhound Walk which is held every year throughout the world.

This year a record 29 countries took part, and in New Zealand, every area was represented - even the Chatham Islands. The walk endeavoured to raise awareness of life after racing for greyhounds, and that they are available for adoption and make wonderful family pets. The walk in Waihi attracted 11 people and 12 hounds and was enjoyed by all who came along on a fabulous spring morning.

Greyhounds are unique and the oldest breed of dog in the world, with their origins going back thousands of years, and are the only breed mentioned in the Bible.

Jan Curran is the Hauraki-Coromandel area co-ordinator of outreach therapy pets (OTP), a programme run by St John involving volunteers and their pets. Their activities include visiting rest homes, hospitals and other health services with the dogs.

Jan says greyhounds are "loyal affectionate and gentle-natured", and this is the message that their enthusiastic supporters want to spread.

"Greyhounds make fantastic family pets."



The greyhound has been favoured as a pet throughout history and the modern hound has been bred for companionship, coursing and racing. They are quiet, gentle, intelligent, quick to learn and eager to please. They rarely bark, and do not have an oily coat so are less likely to trigger dog allergies, but coupled with a lack of body fat they are susceptible to temperature, so it is recommended they be housed inside.

A common misconception is that they are high energy, but Jan says this is not the case."They only need a 30-minute daily walk and the rest of the time they will sleep, that's why they are known as 'professional couch potatoes.' They love car rides, walking with their own kind, zoomies on the beach to have a good stretch of the legs, a sight to behold."



Greyhounds have been bred to chase small furry animals, so their ability to get on with cats and other smaller animals is not to be taken for granted, although a high percentage easily accept them.

"They learn very quickly what no means and become good mates with other animals. They are easy to keep, no special food is needed and if considering adopting one, you will be guided by the adoption kennels as to what would suit your family. Remember this will be the fastest friend you will ever make," says Jan.