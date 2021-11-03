Grassroots celebration for Bay of Plenty Steamers Rotorua match

The Steamers have a quick turnaround from Saturday's loss to Waikato as Northland come to town for a mid-week bout at Rotorua International Stadium.
The game is a massive opportunity for the Steamers who can still make the Premiership semi-finals by securing two bonus-point wins against Northland tonight and Canterbury this Saturday.
"Both teams have a lot riding on the result with a win keeping us in contention for the play off," Steamers coach Daryl Gibson said.
"It's been a season of many challenges, but we still have a chance of ending our season on a high note, and that is something worth fighting for."
Tonight's game also marks a special occasion as the union will celebrate the Bay of Plenty rugby clubs for Club Day. Spectators are encouraged to turn up to the ground wearing their club colours for a celebration of grassroots rugby in the Bay of Plenty.
The Bay of Plenty Steamers will be wearing limited-edition jerseys with all 37 Bay of Plenty rugby clubs printed within the jersey.
These limited-edition playing jerseys will be auctioned off on TradeMe from 7.05pm tonight until November 8 at 7pm with proceeds going back to the rugby clubs.
Additionally, Replica Club Day jerseys have been made and will be gifted to each of the rugby clubs as a token of thanks and appreciation.
A Replica Club Day jersey can be purchased on the Bay of Plenty Rugby website by clicking here.
The game is open to the public with mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing measures in effect. Tickets to the game are available to purchase online here.
Bay of Plenty Steamers v Northland Taniwha @ Rotorua International Stadium at 7.05pm.
1. Aidan Ross (C) - Te Puke Sports
2. Nathan Harris - Te Puke Sports
3. Tevita Mafileo – Tauranga Sports
4. Justin Sangster - Te Puna
5.Manaaki Selby-Rickit - Mount Maunganui
6. Angus Scott-Young - Eastern Districts
7. Veveni Lasaqa - Greerton Marist
8. Nikora Broughton - Rangiuru
9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - Whakarewarewa
10. Lucas Cashmore – Tauranga Sports
11. Peni Lasaqa – Tauranga Sports
12. Lalomilo Lalomilo - Greerton Marist
13. Emoni Narawa – Tauranga Sports
14. Leroy Carter – Tauranga Sports
15. Sekuini Tanimo - Greerton Marist
Reserves:
Bernie Hati - Whakarewarewa
Benet Kumeroa - Rangiuru
Pasilio Tosi - Greerton Marist
Stan van den Hoven - Greerton Marist
Semisi Paea - Ngongotaha
Kohan Herbert - Mount Maunganui
Cassius Misa - Whakarewarewa
Junior Matautia - Greerton Marist
Game Details:
Gates open at 6.00pm, Kick off 7.05pm
Rotorua International Stadium
Tickets available online at www.boprugby.co.nz/tickets
Live on Sky Sport 1