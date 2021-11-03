Grassroots celebration for Bay of Plenty Steamers Rotorua match

Bay of Plenty Steamers are back at Rotorua International Stadium against Northland tonight. Photo / File

The Steamers have a quick turnaround from Saturday's loss to Waikato as Northland come to town for a mid-week bout at Rotorua International Stadium.

The game is a massive opportunity for the Steamers who can still make the Premiership semi-finals by securing two bonus-point wins against Northland tonight and Canterbury this Saturday.

"Both teams have a lot riding on the result with a win keeping us in contention for the play off," Steamers coach Daryl Gibson said.

"It's been a season of many challenges, but we still have a chance of ending our season on a high note, and that is something worth fighting for."

Tonight's game also marks a special occasion as the union will celebrate the Bay of Plenty rugby clubs for Club Day. Spectators are encouraged to turn up to the ground wearing their club colours for a celebration of grassroots rugby in the Bay of Plenty.

The Bay of Plenty Steamers will be wearing limited-edition jerseys with all 37 Bay of Plenty rugby clubs printed within the jersey.

These limited-edition playing jerseys will be auctioned off on TradeMe from 7.05pm tonight until November 8 at 7pm with proceeds going back to the rugby clubs.

Additionally, Replica Club Day jerseys have been made and will be gifted to each of the rugby clubs as a token of thanks and appreciation.

A Replica Club Day jersey can be purchased on the Bay of Plenty Rugby website by clicking here.

The game is open to the public with mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing measures in effect. Tickets to the game are available to purchase online here.

Bay of Plenty Steamers v Northland Taniwha @ Rotorua International Stadium at 7.05pm.

1. Aidan Ross (C) - Te Puke Sports

2. Nathan Harris - Te Puke Sports

3. Tevita Mafileo – Tauranga Sports

4. Justin Sangster - Te Puna

5.Manaaki Selby-Rickit - Mount Maunganui

6. Angus Scott-Young - Eastern Districts

7. Veveni Lasaqa - Greerton Marist

8. Nikora Broughton - Rangiuru

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - Whakarewarewa

10. Lucas Cashmore – Tauranga Sports

11. Peni Lasaqa – Tauranga Sports

12. Lalomilo Lalomilo - Greerton Marist

13. Emoni Narawa – Tauranga Sports

14. Leroy Carter – Tauranga Sports

15. Sekuini Tanimo - Greerton Marist

Reserves:

Bernie Hati - Whakarewarewa

Benet Kumeroa - Rangiuru

Pasilio Tosi - Greerton Marist

Stan van den Hoven - Greerton Marist

Semisi Paea - Ngongotaha

Kohan Herbert - Mount Maunganui

Cassius Misa - Whakarewarewa

Junior Matautia - Greerton Marist



Game Details:

Gates open at 6.00pm, Kick off 7.05pm

Rotorua International Stadium

Tickets available online at www.boprugby.co.nz/tickets

Live on Sky Sport 1