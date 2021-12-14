Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Government's family violence strategy good sign for frontline workers

5 minutes to read
Front-line groups react to the government's family violence elimination strategy. Photo / NZME

Front-line groups react to the government's family violence elimination strategy. Photo / NZME

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

The government's 25-year strategy for eliminating family violence is a weight off for frontline community workers but others are concerned it doesn't go into enough detail.

The Te Aorerekura National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.