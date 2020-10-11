Go Local: Something for everyone at Women's Lifestyle Expo in Tauranga

Crowds flocked to the Women's Lifestyle Expo in Tauranga at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

The Women's Lifestyle Expo in Tauranga is often eagerly anticipated.

This year, following a year full of uncertainty around Covid-19 and mass gathering restrictions, organisers were more thrilled than ever to see the expo go ahead.

The event, held at Trustpower Baypark on Saturday and Sunday, gave local businesses the opportunity to set up stalls and engage with the community.

Expo director Linda Glasgow said there were about 140 exhibitors in attendance, which was similar to previous years.

"It's been really good, we've had great numbers through the door. We are just so happy to be back in Tauranga and visitor feedback is that everyone is excited we're back and up and running again.

"Everything has been so uncertain with Covid and so many events unable to go ahead, the excitement and the atmosphere is so vibrant. Visitors and exhibitors are just over the moon," she said.

The Women's Lifestyle Expo was an opportunity for local businesses to engage with local people. Photo / Supplied

Glasgow said the goal of the expo was to promote and support local New Zealand businesses, something made even more important by Covid-19 and the resulting lockdowns.

"We have everything from local handmade products made by mums sitting at home right through to big business. It's really just about supporting New Zealand business and the economy.

"The visitors love to see new products, there are products they haven't seen before, and it's just great to see an event which is special to women, we have lots of mothers and daughters coming through together.

"For the exhibitors, they're really happy with the opportunity for that face-to-face time after doing so much internet-based sales throughout 2020."