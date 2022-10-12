Graeme Smith from the Whangamata Arts Collective with the golf club's event manager Kristin Hawthorne. Photo / Jim Birchall

The Whangamata Arts Collective invites you to dazzle after dark in the refurbished Whangamata Golf Club's TiToki Golf Course lounge on Saturday, October 21.

It's all go and glitter! The word around town is that Art after Dark is THE event on the social calendar with many people dusting up an outfit with a bit of glam - it's not required to dress up but it will add to the fun!

Guests will be treated to chef-designed canapes, which are included in the ticket price, as is a complimentary glass of wine or beer, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Arts Collective is a group of about 60 members, who put on four events a year in Whangamata. On the night, 40 artists will be exhibiting their work.

The evening will also feature live music that includes local musician Garnham

Woodru on Spanish guitar, followed by Andy and Adele singing and strumming, and the night is rounded out with the Moonlighters Trio.

Arts Collective chairman Graeme Smith said it would be a great night out with people dressing up.

"We are really excited by this inaugural event, showcasing emerging artists and working with the Golf Club," said Graeme. "Take the time to dazzle!"

He said that given this event is the first of its kind, the collective aims to attract a range of people from outside the traditional art space. Upcoming events will promote further entertainment diversity.

Those short of a costume are encouraged to contact Valda at the Whangamata Theatre Society who can help out.

The Details

What: Art After Dark

When: Friday, October 21 5pm-9pm

Where: Whangamata Gol Club Lounge

Info: Dress Code - Dazzle After Dark

Prize for best-dressed Male and Female, Courtesy of Collin James Accountants.

Live music.

Tickets: $25 per ticket - will include canapes and a drink from the bar.

Tickets can be purchased from Committee Members, the Whangamata Information Centre or the Golf Club office.