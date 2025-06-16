Fiji Drua rugby coach and former Chiefs star Glen Jackson will be guiding the Tauranga under-85kg team this winter. Photo / Supplied
Fiji Drua rugby coach and former Chiefs star Glen Jackson is set to have a major off-season impact in his hometown after signing to coach the Tauranga Sports under-85kg team in the national knockout competition next month.
It’s the first time a Western Bay of Plenty team has entered theNew Zealand Rugby weight-graded tournament, with Jackson’s inclusion capping a star-studded management team that includes former Bay of Plenty stars Nick Evemy, Dave Gorrie and Michael George, and international referee Bryce Lawrence.
“It’s exciting to get a great group of coaches and players together to enter this straight knockout cup, which is known for its flowing, freestyle rugby,” Jackson said.
“I can’t wait to see the Raptors attack from all areas and enjoy seeing the growth of under-85s rugby.