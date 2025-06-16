“The recent New Zealand under-85s tour of Sri Lanka showcased some outstanding rugby and we’d love to promote some of our players into national contention.”

Clubs from around New Zealand will enter under-85kg teams in the competition, comprising of players from premier down to colts.

Some players even join their club sides, especially for this campaign, which starts after the club competition and runs for about six weeks.

The rugby is fast, high-energy, fun, competitive and players from the competition are eligible for selection in the NZR under-85kg team.

The inaugural New Zealand under-85 side has just returned from their trip to Sri Lanka, where they played two matches against the Sri Lankan national team, winning 50-10 and 32-6.

Tauranga Sports club captain Stephen Murray said it was an exciting development for the club.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have Glen involved, to lead an incredible coaching team, and we’re excited to bring a new Raptors team to the club,” Murray said.

“We would love to build a strong under-85s team and culture, and wouldn’t it be cool to see a Raptor or two selected in the New Zealand side next year.”

The national knockout competition starts at the end of July and the final will be played as the curtain raiser to the All Blacks v South Africa test at Eden Park in September.

The Raptors’ first game will be on the weekend of July 26/27 against Hamilton Marist Bulldogs.

Any player keen on being part of the team can contact Michael George Michael.george@a1homes.co.nz

