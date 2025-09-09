Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ginger’s Pop-Ups wins Diversity and Inclusion honour at 2025 Event Awards

SunLive
2 mins to read

Anjelica Devoe (left) of Ticketmaster New Zealand - the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards sponsor - presents the award to Ginger's Pop-Ups Mikayla Rooney (centre) and supporter Cassie Roma.

Anjelica Devoe (left) of Ticketmaster New Zealand - the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards sponsor - presents the award to Ginger's Pop-Ups Mikayla Rooney (centre) and supporter Cassie Roma.

Mount Maunganui-based event series Ginger’s Pop-Ups has been awarded the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award at the prestigious 2025 New Zealand Event Awards.

Founded in 2024 by event manager Lisa Rooney, owner of Blabla Events, Ginger’s Pop-Ups has rapidly grown into a nationwide movement creating inclusive, safe and celebratory spaces

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save