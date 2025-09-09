Anjelica Devoe (left) of Ticketmaster New Zealand - the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards sponsor - presents the award to Ginger's Pop-Ups Mikayla Rooney (centre) and supporter Cassie Roma.

Mount Maunganui-based event series Ginger’s Pop-Ups has been awarded the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award at the prestigious 2025 New Zealand Event Awards.

Founded in 2024 by event manager Lisa Rooney, owner of Blabla Events, Ginger’s Pop-Ups has rapidly grown into a nationwide movement creating inclusive, safe and celebratory spaces for women and gender minorities within the rainbow community.

The award recognises the initiative’s impact in promoting belonging, wellbeing and visibility for often marginalised voices in New Zealand.

“In a time where diversity, equity and inclusion are being stripped away, it’s powerful to see the New Zealand Event Awards upping their game,” Rooney said.

“The rainbow community is such a kind and supportive one, yet so constantly under attack.