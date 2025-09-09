“This award is a win for them – a chance to feel recognition, representation, and belonging. It’s especially important for regions such as the Bay of Plenty to celebrate an award like this, so those within the rainbow community can feel more valued and less isolated.”
Other Bay of Plenty winners included Zespri Aims Games, which won the Best Non-Profit or Community Event (over 3000 participants), the Aronui Arts Festival Charitable Trust Matariki Drone Show for Arts, Cultural or Heritage Event of the Year, and the Whakatāne District Council-run Local Wild Food Festival took out the Community or Not-for-Profit Event of the Year (under 3000 participants).
Since launching in July 2024, Ginger’s Pop-Ups has delivered a series of sold-out events across the country. As well as music events, highlights include panel discussions featuring high-profile figures such as Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau, Football Ferns legend Maia Jackman, and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.
Ginger’s Pop-Ups also delivers wellness-focused, multi-day retreats in native bush settings, supporting mental, social and physical wellbeing, and a podcast platform featuring global voices. These provide safe, inclusive and empowering experiences for women and gender minorities.
Ginger’s Pop-Ups operates as a not-for-profit. All sponsors and partners align with the kaupapa of inclusivity and support for the rainbow community.
“This is proof of what happens when we look after each other,” Rooney said.
“Every event is powered by heart, volunteers and a community determined to protect its people.”