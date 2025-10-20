Rooney said she noticed a real gap in the market and was experiencing that gap herself within the rainbow community.

“Queer people have been isolated from safe spaces for so long, and they deserve spaces that are genuinely theirs, where they can show up, connect, and belong.”

Ginger’s Pop-Ups hosted a sold-out Bush Camp in April, drawing attendees from across Aotearoa and Australia.

“It’s a necessary and exciting weekend designed for connection, community, and breathing space.”

Lisa Rooney, founder of Ginger's Pop-Ups Bush Camps. Photo / River Dantzler

The second Bush Camp will take place in the Bay of Plenty from November 7 to 9, bringing together lesbians and gender minorities from across the country.

“I had a niggly feeling to begin something, but I wasn’t sure it would stick.

“I told a few people about it, and there wasn’t much reaction, but born and raised in Derry, we tend not to listen to outside chatter,” Rooney said, laughing.

She said the “fun, pun-intended” names within the Ginger’s world were about reclaiming language that had historically been used against the queer community.

“The humour is part of the healing - reclaiming words that once had sting, and turning them into something we own.”

The camp offers social and outdoor activities with a line-up of volunteer camp rangers, such as radio host and TV personality Lana Searle, public figure and speaker Cassie Roma, and other key figures.

Camp activities include workshops, pottery, rongoā, bush survival, archery, hikes and more.

“I don’t really think there are camps that exist like this.”

Rooney said the camp’s team of rangers played a key role in creating an environment of inclusion and care.

Bush Camp activities include workshops, pottery, rongoā, bush survival, archery, hikes and more. Photo / River Dantzler

“They’re valuable, trusted leaders who ensure every attendee is looked after from the moment they arrive until the moment they leave.”

Those who attend Bush Camp range from chief executives to artists to people coming out for the first time.

“We have people in their early 20s right through to their late 60s, the age mix is magic, and it’s part of what makes the whole experience so balanced.”

Demand for the camps has led to Rooney organising additional camps near Auckland next year.

Ginger’s Pop-Ups were awarded the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award at the prestigious 2025 New Zealand Event Awards.

Rooney said there was a Bush Camp in Australia “on the horizon” and her goal was to continue creating fun spaces focused on connection.

“We’re growing fast, but I definitely want to keep our values front and centre.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.