Gas leak at Tauranga commercial property

Firefighters at a gas leak on Cameron Rd. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Emergency services are responding to a report of a gas leak at commercial premises on Cameron Rd, Tauranga.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said firefighters were called to the premises on Cameron Rd near the intersection with 10th Avenue just after 3pm.

The initial report was about the smell of gas. The gas company had also been called to attend the incident, he said.

A reporter at the scene said three fire crews were on site.

Fire and Emergency senior station officer Peter Reinhard said fire crews from Greerton, Tauranga and Mount Maunganui responded to the report of a strong smell of gas inside the Fuji Xerox building.

He said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus searched the building and isolated an LPG cylinder in one of the assembly areas of the premises.

Reinhard said staff evacuated while the search was undertaken and the building was deemed safe to go back inside.

Fire crews and the HazMat Command Unit left the scene about 4.10pm.

Nobody needed medical attention.