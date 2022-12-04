Transport Minister Michael Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Three local councils in the Bay of Plenty will receive a share of a $350 million package to improve transport options as part of the Government’s Transport Choices package for 2022-24.

Tauranga City Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Rotorua Lakes Council were among 46 councils across the country to receive funding.

Transport Minister Michael Wood made the announcement today, saying the package aimed to provide communities with a wider range of efficient, cost-effective and sustainable transport options.

“The package will fund additional bus stops, bus prioritisation lanes, new cycleways, improvements to transport infrastructure around schools and improved walking access for neighbourhoods,” he said.

“Delivering on projects such as these helps address our current infrastructure deficit while also meeting future needs caused by population growth and climate change.

“The ambitious Transport Choices package will help people in communities across the country get to where they need to go more safely and efficiently, and help to reduce emissions, supporting us to meet emission reduction targets as set out in the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan released in May 2022.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency would work with successful councils in a two-stage process. The first is to further refine and scope their project proposals, with construction beginning on some projects by June 2023.

Rotorua Lakes Council infrastructure and environmental solutions deputy chief executive, Stavros Michael, said it had been successful in gaining indicative funding - the first stage subject to Waka Kotahi further refining and scoping the submitted project proposals.

“To help achieve our emissions targets, a priority in our transport plan is the improvement and growth of our urban shared path and cycling networks, to deliver strategic cycling options and safe walkable neighbourhoods for the district.

“This funding allows us to work with Waka Kotahi to refine our original project proposal, which aims to increase the pace of our shared path network extension, as well as installing and improving the safety and usability of key zebra crossings to enhance walkability in urban areas.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said it would help deliver better transport options for children and our wider community to walk, cycle and catch buses.

“We want to provide both locals and visitors to Rotorua with quality infrastructure that is safe and promotes active and sustainable transport.

“We welcome investment in these options as it supports efforts to address climate change and reduce carbon emissions.”

Tauranga City Council Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said funding would complement other initiatives under way.

“These key transport programmes will deliver a range of neighbourhood benefits, including improving our access to local destinations and making active transport options like walking and cycling easier and safer.

“Public transport infrastructure and service reliability will also be enhanced, encouraging more people to reduce the use of private vehicles and choose a more sustainable transport option.”

Bay of Plenty Public Transport Committee chairman Andrew von Dadelszen said it was delighted with the award of this funding.

“This investment in Rotorua will allow us to implement significant improvements to public transport.

“We are looking forward to working closely with our partners at Rotorua Lakes Council to deliver for the community.

“We are confident these upgrades will encourage more people to use the buses, continuing our efforts to address climate change and reduce carbon emissions across the Bay of Plenty.”

Changes across the country:

· 397 new or upgraded bus stops

· 242 kilometres of cycleways

· 119 school improvements to keep children safe

· 29 more walkable neighbourhoods

· 11 new bus prioritisation lanes to make public transport faster



