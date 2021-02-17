Fraudulent parking ticket warning for Tauranga

The fraudulent parking ticket. Photo / Supplied

A fraudulent parking ticket has been placed on a vehicle in Tauranga prompting a warning from the Tauranga City Council.

A statement from the council today said: "Tauranga City Council would like to let our community know that a fraudulent parking ticket has been placed on a vehicle in Tauranga. This has not been issued by council."

"If you receive a parking ticket and you have concerns, there are a number of ways you can confirm its legitimacy," the statement said.

The fraudulent parking ticket. Photo / Supplied

They include:

• Parking infringements and bus lane infringements will all have a unique 6 digit infringement number on them.

• This number can be used to pay the infringement through Council's website.

• If paying a fine via internet banking always use the infringement number and the word 'parking' in the description to ensure the money is allocated correctly.



If you have any concerns, please contact us to confirm the legitimacy of an infringement notice on 075777000 or parkingadmin@tauranga.govt.nz