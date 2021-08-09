Mark Weedon played for nearly two decades. Photo / File

Former Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Mark Weedon has died.

Bay of Plenty Rugby informed their fans on Facebook today and said thoughts were with Weedon's family.

Numerous other sports clubs in the Bay of Plenty are also paying tribute, as are schools in Pāpāmoa where he worked as a relief teacher.

Weedon retired from rugby in 2002 after nearly two decades of top-level rugby both in New Zealand and overseas.

The second-rower debuted for the Bay in 1986 at 18 years old and later captained the club in 2001 and 2002.

Weedon played for the Chiefs and Crusaders in Super Rugby and also had a stint of professional rugby in Europe.

"Mark was hugely involved with Papamoa Junior Rugby club with his kids playing for the club," Bay of Plenty Rugby said.

"Mark was remembered by the club saying that he was always the first one to help to put up goalposts, getting kids to training, marking lines, managing, coaching, and was the herder and chief greeter at the Junior registrations."

