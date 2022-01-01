Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Forestry harvesting drops by 65pc as log prices in China plummet

6 minutes to read
The price of export logs have slumped sending shockwaves through the forestry industry. Photo / NZME

The price of export logs have slumped sending shockwaves through the forestry industry. Photo / NZME

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

The forestry industry has been hit by a "perfect storm" as it grapples with the effects of the worst export market in decades.

Export prices for A-grade unpruned logs plummeted from $171 a cubic metre

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.