Talia Hope in action in an early game. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

On Sunday, the Te Puke ladies had an early game at Gordon Spratt against the Papamoa Legends - we knew it would be a tough game, and were hoping to keep our long run of wins going.

But it was a game the Black and Whites never really got into - it didn't start well, and with the team not playing their normal flowing football, we were down 3-0 at halftime.

The second half started off like the first, with Te Puke seeming to stand back and wait for the ball instead of playing in the positive manner we are used to, and Papamoa were able to score two more. So, final score 5-0, and a disappointing day overall.

Annan Pineapple Bar's Player of the Day award went to centre back Talia Hope.

This week, we hope everyone is at training, the weather stays fine and sickness stays away, as we have a big game on Sunday at home at Litt Park in the Waikato Cup, in which we made it to the semi-finals last year before it was cancelled. This year, the first game is against Taupō, who won the Waikato division convincingly, so we will need to be on-form. Kick-off is at 11am - see you there.

Over 30s: Te Puke Classics lost 6-1 to Tauranga City Relics on Sunday. - Supplied content