Five Lotto second division players from across the region

Were you one of the big ticket winners? Photo / Archive

Four Lotto players across the region will have an extra reason to celebrate this Mother's Day after each winning $16,948 with Lotto second division in last night's live Lotto draw.

All four tickets were sold on the online store, MyLotto.

One lucky player from Waihī also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $29,951.

The winning Powerball second division tickets were sold at New World Waihī.

They were one of two winning the Powerball draw with the other ticket sold to a MyLotto player from Palmerston North.

Meanwhile, someone in Auckland is taking home $12.3 million with Powerball first division.

The winning ticket was sold at Hylite Dairy in Auckland and is made up of $12 million from Powerball first division and $333,333 from Lotto first division.

Saturday's winner was the 10th Powerball winner this year and comes just three weeks after a MyLotto player from Auckland won $14.25 million with Powerball first division.

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Wellington will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto first division. The winning Lotto tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Strike four was also won by two players from Auckland and Christchurch, who each took home $100,000. The winning strike tickets were sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto outlet, online or through the Lotto app.