First We Eat: Line-up revealed for Bay of Plenty summer food festival

The Black Seeds are set to play at next year's First We Eat festival.

The line-up of "culinary stars" who will be cooking up a storm at a Bay of Plenty food festival this summer has been revealed.

Held at the Tauranga and Wharepai Domain on February 5, First We Eat brings together food for all tastes, dietary requirements and ages.

Festival organiser Toby Burrows said First We Eat was "such a great way" to showcase what is on offer in the Bay.

"So many of our guests travel here for the weekend. It's amazing to see the whole city full and vibrant."

He said tickets would be capped at 4,500 and were expected to sell out soon.

"We are hoping for sunny weather and for ticket holders to come early and enjoy the afternoon. There is so much on offer."

A range of vendors will be serving up Asian cuisine in the food street Rickshaw Ride. Photo / Supplied

A written statement said: "The crew of culinary stars will create an array of unforgettable taste sensations within each of the four food streets".

These streets included Sounds of the Sea, Plant Power, Rickshaw Ride and Stars and Stripes.

Live music from The Black Seeds, Tami Neilson, Jordan Luck Band, Summer Thieves and Dan Sharp will be on show.

Tray of Plenty, Lukey J's, I.C, Dynamite Dogs and Atticus' American Treats will serve up American-themed food at the festival including brisket and pulled pork, burgers, waffles, slow-cooked chilli and homemade lemonade.

Festival-goers can expect a range of Asian-style cuisine from Johnny's dumplings, Hashtag Street Food, Ichiban and The Address.

Chur-Chips, Omnom and India Today will be offering plant-based menu options for vegans and vegetarians.

Vendors The Homegrown Kitchen and Mobile Chef will be serving seafood in the 'Sound of the Sea' food street.