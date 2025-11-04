Breeding stallion Rockafella was put down on November 8 last year after being injured when he was spooked by fireworks and bolted through a wire fence. Photo / Chris Rugaas

Rugaas said she would never get over his loss, and on the eve of November 5 she was “on edge” and fearing for the safety of her other nine horses.

“While I try to keep them safe, all I can do is hope and pray.”

Rugaas said she could not understand why people in New Zealand celebrated Guy Fawkes, which originated in Britain.

She said there was “overwhelming evidence” fireworks sales to the general public should cease.

“The use of fireworks, especially by children, cannot be properly monitored. People save them up and let them off indiscriminately at any time of year.”

Pāpāmoa Hills resident Donna Matheson said she was “not the fun police” but also backed the ban.

Her mare Remi had to be put down in similar circumstances to Rockafella last year.

“I totally get that everyone gets their fun from different stuff, but the risk is too great when people are prepared to commit silly acts that harm defenceless animals,” Matheson said.

Pāpāmoa Hills resident Donna Matheson and her 14-year-old mare Remi, who was put down on November 6, 2024. Photo / Supplied

“People stockpile fireworks and let them off whenever they want. On one side are people’s so-called fun, but on the other side of the sliding door is the fear and grief for animals and their owners.”

She said “common sense must prevail” when the select committee made its decision.

“You have to obtain a licence to use a firearm and fireworks are essentially a firearm in the wrong hands, especially those who don’t care when and where they let them off.”

Fireworks harm data

Matheson, with Tauranga friends Nadeen Mitchell and Louise Prastiti, launched the online nationwide Fireworks Impact Database on January 1 for people to log harm to people, animals, property and the environment.

She said it had 165 responses, including 19 in the past five days, all from different parts of the country.

Some responses made “pretty powerful” reading, including reports of a dozen animals killed and a mare losing its unborn foal.

“We have reports of harm occurring every month of the year, and in nine cases fireworks were reported to have been deliberately used to cause harm.”

She said 60% of the people harmed were children.

“In two reported cases, the person suffered a permanent disability.”

The cost of private property damage reported totalled more than $2 million, she said.

She said these cases showed it was only a matter of time before a person, “most likely a child, is killed”.

The Government would have “blood on their hands” if it failed to act, she said.

The petitions committee will report back to the House on the hearings.

SPCA’s plea

SPCA chief executive Todd Westword said the fireworks ban was “long overdue” as the impact extended “far beyond household pets”.

“Every year, animals across Aotearoa suffer needlessly. Horses, farmed animals, zoo animals, marine life and wild birds are all affected. It’s time for meaningful change.”

Western Bay of Plenty Police area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton urges people to think of others before letting off fireworks.

Western Bay of Plenty Police area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said there had been several fireworks-related reports in the district since the weekend.

Paxton urged people to consider the fire risk, the risk to others and possible distress to animals before letting off fireworks.

“It is important to remember that while fireworks are not illegal, people are expected to use them responsibly.”

People should call 111 immediately if they had “immediate concerns for their own safety or for the safety of property”.

Witnesses to an out-of-control party and street brawl in Welcome Bay on Saturday night reported fireworks were aimed at houses.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Bay of Plenty community risk manager Luke Burgess said there were three fireworks incidents on Sunday night.

They included a small tree fire in Gate Pā and a garage wall fire in Welcome Bay – both extinguished by occupants – and three burning pampas bushes in Ōpōtiki, which firefighters put out.

He said people needed to be careful with fireworks this Guy Fawkes, with high winds in many parts of the country.

“While there has been a fair bit of rain around, things do dry out quickly at this time of year and, as we’ve seen, the current conditions will certainly allow fires to get large and out of control.

Fireworks safety tips

If the conditions are dry and windy, then don’t light fireworks. Visit checkitsalright.nz to check the conditions in your area and if there are any bans in place.

to check the conditions in your area and if there are any bans in place. You must have the landowner’s permission to set off fireworks. Most public spaces, such as council-managed parks, will have fireworks bans in place.

Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Ensure your fireworks are pointed at the sky and not at people, pets or anyone’s home.

Think about your community. Let your neighbours know if you are planning to set off fireworks, be aware of people or animals that live around you and keep your pets inside.

Lastly, dispose of your fireworks safely and soak them in water before you throw them out.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 25 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.