She said there was “overwhelming evidence” fireworks sales to the general public should cease.
“The use of fireworks, especially by children, cannot be properly monitored. People save them up and let them off indiscriminately at any time of year.”
Pāpāmoa Hills resident Donna Matheson said she was “not the fun police” but also backed the ban.
Her mare Remi had to be put down in similar circumstances to Rockafella last year.
“I totally get that everyone gets their fun from different stuff, but the risk is too great when people are prepared to commit silly acts that harm defenceless animals,” Matheson said.
“People stockpile fireworks and let them off whenever they want. On one side are people’s so-called fun, but on the other side of the sliding door is the fear and grief for animals and their owners.”
She said “common sense must prevail” when the select committee made its decision.
“You have to obtain a licence to use a firearm and fireworks are essentially a firearm in the wrong hands, especially those who don’t care when and where they let them off.”
Fireworks harm data
Matheson, with Tauranga friends Nadeen Mitchell and Louise Prastiti, launched the online nationwide Fireworks Impact Database on January 1 for people to log harm to people, animals, property and the environment.
She said it had 165 responses, including 19 in the past five days, all from different parts of the country.
“While there has been a fair bit of rain around, things do dry out quickly at this time of year and, as we’ve seen, the current conditions will certainly allow fires to get large and out of control.
Fireworks safety tips
If the conditions are dry and windy, then don’t light fireworks. Visit checkitsalright.nz to check the conditions in your area and if there are any bans in place.
You must have the landowner’s permission to set off fireworks. Most public spaces, such as council-managed parks, will have fireworks bans in place.
Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.
Ensure your fireworks are pointed at the sky and not at people, pets or anyone’s home.
Think about your community. Let your neighbours know if you are planning to set off fireworks, be aware of people or animals that live around you and keep your pets inside.
Lastly, dispose of your fireworks safely and soak them in water before you throw them out.
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 25 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.