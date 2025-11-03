Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Massive brawl in Welcome Bay, Tauranga terrifies family

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
5 mins to read

Police attending scene of Victory Street disorder on Saturday night

A young Tauranga family with a newborn said they were terrified as hundreds of youths partied and brawled in their street on Saturday night.

What began as a private Halloween party on Victory St, Welcome Bay, escalated into a large-scale disturbance, spilling into nearby streets and driveways as youths converged

