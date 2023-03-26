Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Fire crews fight Whakamārama shed fire

Bay of Plenty Times
Fire crews were called to the Whakamarama address. Photo / NZME

Fire crews have fought a large shed fire in Whakamarama.

A Fire and Emergency media spokeswoman said five appliances and a few support vehicles were called to an address in Whakamārama around 7.54pm Sunday.

She said the shed was “fully involved” and there was a mention of two to three vehicles and a gas cylinder but she could not confirm at this stage if these items were inside the shed.

She was unable to say how large the fire was.

She said the fire was out by 9.24pm and there were no injuries.

