Three firefighting crews and a helicopter are tackling a large grass fire in Waihau Bay.

Fire and Emergency NZ told Newstalk ZB the blaze was reportedly 100 by 100 metres in size and was first reported at 2.20pm.

Crews from Waihau Bay, Hicks Bay and Ōpōtiki were in attendance with a helicopter and command unit sent to assist.

Waihau Bay is located near Cape Runaway, around 90 minutes’ drive northeast of Ōpōtiki and around 50 minutes west of Te Araroa.