Authorities say fighting a fire in a large chicken shed in the Matamata area has been “very difficult” but it is now contained.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) northern shift manager Michael Anderson said 40 firefighters had battled the blaze, which was first reported around 10.30am.

Anderson said firefighters remained on-site to dampen down hotspots and prevent any from spreading. He was not able to say what the full extent of the damage was, nor the cause of the fire.

Fenz assistant area commander Blair Kielely, who was at the scene, said it was “very difficult” and the fire was fought amid challenging conditions, mainly due to the heat, but additionally as once the power was cut, they also lost access to unreticulated water supply.

This meant multiple trips by the water tankers to fill up in Waharoa, he said.

A fire truck at the scene of a chicken shed fire near Matamata on Monday. Photo / Alex Cairns

A fire investigator had been on the scene for more than an hour.

The fire was 150m by 20m and five fire trucks, three water tankers and several support vehicles attended the scene.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance had also entered the property.

A spokesman said one patient was treated at the scene and was in a minor condition.

Anderson would not confirm who owned the property, but a sign near the entrance gate reads: “Inghams Biosecurity Area - strictly no entry.”

Police received a report of a chicken shed on fire at 10.40am, a spokesperson said.

Police are on the scene, there are no reports of injuries and the shed is isolated in a paddock.

Smoke is not affecting traffic.