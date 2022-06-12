A fire at a property on Ward St, Gate Pā, has been put out by firefighters.

Firefighters are dampening down hot spots after a house fire in Gate Pā in Tauranga on Sunday afternoon.

The property on Ward St, Gate Pā was well alight by the time Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews arrived.

A spokesman said they were alerted to the fire in the "uninhabited" two-storey house shortly before 4.10pm.

Three fire trucks and their crew attended the blaze, containing it to the one property.

By 5.15pm, the fire had been extinguished by fire crews who were working to dampen down hotspots.

The spokesman said a fire scene investigator had not yet been requested.