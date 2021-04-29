Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Fire crews called to scrub fire near Te Puke

Quick Read
Fire crews have been called to Te Puke. Photo / File

Fire crews have been called to Te Puke. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

Firefighters have brought a 20sq m scrub fire under control in Te Puke.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Te Matai Rd about 4.40pm, a Fire and Emergency shift manager said.

The fire was about 500m from the road, between the intersections of John Bird and Mark Rds.

It was endangering a shelterbelt, but had been brought under control.

No buildings were in danger.

Meanwhile, in Pauanui, firefighters have rescued a kayaker from the Tairua bar earlier this afternoon.

Another person made it to shore and was pulled from the surf.