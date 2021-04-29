Fire crews called to scrub fire near Te Puke

Firefighters have brought a 20sq m scrub fire under control in Te Puke.
Fire crews were called to the blaze on Te Matai Rd about 4.40pm, a Fire and Emergency shift manager said.
The fire was about 500m from the road, between the intersections of John Bird and Mark Rds.
It was endangering a shelterbelt, but had been brought under control.
No buildings were in danger.
Meanwhile, in Pauanui, firefighters have rescued a kayaker from the Tairua bar earlier this afternoon.
Another person made it to shore and was pulled from the surf.