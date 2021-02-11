Fire crews battle blaze in Te Puke

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Te Puke.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the single story dwelling, on No 4 Rd, was well involved when crews arrived at 6.55am.

Fire crews from Te Puke and Maketu are at the scene.

There were no people reported to be inside the house and the fire was under control, he said.

Firefighters in Te Puke have a house fire under control. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

A reporter on the scene said it appeared the flames started in the kitchen as that area of the house was "absolutely destroyed".

"The house is located on No 4 Rd, opposite packing houses and kiwi fruit orchards. Smoke can be seen throughout Te Puke."

Firefighters are working to control the embers, removing parts of the roof onto the lawn to better access where the kitchen once stood.

All that now remains is the shells of bedrooms and a lone chimney.

A neighbour said fire crews had to leave to get more water.

"It's just heart breaking."