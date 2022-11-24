Fire at Tauranga supermarket delays opening time

Damage at Gate Pa New World this morning. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A fire at New World Gate Pa overnight has delayed the opening of the store today.

A fire in the roof meant the store would open around 9am, the supermarket told customers via social media this morning.

“Our team are all safe and well and the damage is minimal however we need to sort a few things out before we open today,” the post said.

“We hope to be open by 9am and will keep you updated if that changes. Thanks for your messages of support, Chris and the team at Gate Pa.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were alerted to a fire at a commercial premises at Gate Pa in Tauranga just before 1am.

“Eleven crews attended and most were there until after 5am. The last fire truck departed at 6.02am.

“This was a second alarm fire, with the crews arriving at the scene reporting that it was already well involved,” he said.

