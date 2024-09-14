It wasn’t until they each had a little liquid courage at the 2017 Christmas staff party that they finally confessed their feelings for each other.

Walker’s previous relationship had ended, and Moroney grasped the opportunity on that festive Christmas night.

Their ‘Woolworths baby’

That night they had their very first date, a romantic dinner for two at Phoenix. Then they had to see each other every day at work.

Walker admitted at first, it was quite awkward.

“Not for him, but definitely for me, I’m quite awkward,” she laughed.

“I used to check him out when he was the produce manager because he was in direct line of the checkout area.”

Walker and Moroney are not married. However, when asked, Walker huffed: “I’m working on it!”

They’ll have been together for seven years this coming Christmas Day and will celebrate with their daughter. They call their 2 and a half-year-old daughter Charlotte their “Woolworths baby”.

Walker said they stuck with the theme of “C” names.

Working together and living together while raising their toddler has been manageable through the couple’s team effort.

“Our daughter is in daycare, so I do half the pick-ups and drop-offs and he does the other half; then we do split shifts on a Sunday and just tap in and tap out or bring the child in.”

Conrad Moroney and Chloe Walker have both worked at Bureta Park Woolworths for 10 years, found love in the aisle in 2017, and now have daughter Charlotte together. Photo / Bob Tulloch.

Walker said working with Moroney was a lot of fun.

“I’m the one that gets to annoy him all day,” she joked.

“I talk about work way too much when I’m at home and he doesn’t like it. He likes to leave work at work. He gets sick of me talking about all the gossip around the store.”

A decade of customers

The couple really enjoy working at the Bureta Park store where they’ve now worked for 10 years - ever since it opened.

With 10 years’ experience in the same store, the two of them are really close with their coworkers and customers.

“Every customer you’ve known for like the last 10 years since we opened. We’ve seen children go from babies to almost starting intermediate, it’s quite crazy.”

The area surrounding the store is home to many families and elderly people, meaning they’ve got to get to know them as they go through life in the community.

“We’ve lost a lot of our older customers that we used to have all the time. We’ve seen a lot of them come and go, which is sad.”

Chloe and Conrad are not married, however Chloe says: “I’m working on it”. Photo / Bob Tulloch.

Walker said the customers were generally really lovely.

“You get the odd person that is grumpy when they come in, but you try to change it; and if you can’t, there’s nothing you can do about it. You just have to smile and continue.”

Across a decade working in the store, staff members had come and gone too.

The couple, plus three others, had been with the store since it opened.

“They’re both down-to-earth individuals,” Lulu Tongalea, one of their coworkers, said.

Tongalea has worked alongside the couple since the beginning and watched their relationship flourish.

“We’re all quite close.”

The store has recently been fully refurbished and the team are ready to welcome the community. If you’re in the store, be sure to say “hi” to the team.

- SunLive