Females rocking it at Te Puke High School building course

Emma Turner and Tyler McLean are repping the girls on Te Puke High School's building and construction course.

Te Puke High School is doing its bit to boost the numbers of females heading into the trades.

Last term the school began a new building and construction course, and by all accounts Year 13 students Emma Turner and Tyler McLean are tearing it up as they look to secure their future in the building industry.

When the opportunity to be part of the course arose, there was no hesitation from the good friends.

''Our friends are in building and we've helped them, but we've done lots of building before with our family, so we thought it would be a good idea to join the class,'' says Emma.

Taylor says they had both seen building as a career path before the course became available, and they hope to secure apprenticeships once they leave school and to be able to further their building studies.

While building work may still be regarded as largely male dominated, Emma and Tyler haven't shied away from getting stuck in and doing the heavy work

''I feel like the boys see us do a lot of it and they take a step back so we end up doing quite a bit of it, and we've definitely learned a lot of skills,'' says Emma.

Tyler says in some ways they have become the leaders, with the boys following, but neither student is concerned about the heavy work.

''I feel that women can do what guys can do and I feel like we've definitely proven that in this class. We can cart the wood as well as the boys, and if anything we can organise them better than they can organise themselves,'' says Emma.

Building and construction teacher Alan Hacker says the course is great for all students, but is pleased there are females who have taken the opportunity.

''The students, especially the females, because they are underrepresented in the trades, can experience it at school so they can make an informed career decision,'' he says.

''The genders do have their inherent strengths and weaknesses, and the strengths the female tradies bring are they are totally reliable, they're enthusiastic, diligent, accurate, well organised and able to organise others.''

He says he has told Emma and Tyler not to try to compete with the boys in terms of strength.

''I've told them your strength is in organisation and leadership. If we can get more females in the trades it will be great for New Zealand and it will give them a great future.

"The students on the course are building a fully insulated, fully lined and wired sleepout, and is built to the same standards as a house."

Alan put a call out to the community to help with the building project and Pukepine, Bunnings, Andrew Dwan of BOP Roofing and Roofing Industries have all helped with materials, tools and providing contractors to assist.

Alan says he and the school are extremely grateful for the help.

''That's had a value in the thousands of dollars so it's cool to see the Te Puke community coming together so support Te Puke High School with the building.''