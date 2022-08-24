Fat Freddy's Drop. Photo / File

Two legendary Kiwi bands will headline this year's Summer Haze event which includes a stop-off in Tauranga.

Shapeshifter and Fat Freddy's Drop will join Australia's King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard for the two-date tour with more acts to be announced.

Shapeshifter. Photo / Supplied

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard formed in 2010 in Melbourne.

Summer Haze is December 29 at the Wharepai Domain in Tauranga and January 4 at Matakana Country Park in Matakana.

The boys from Shapeshifter said they were "stoked to perform again with our good friends Fat Freddy's Drop and alongside the incredible Australian rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard this summer."

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. Photo / Supplied

"We are blessed to be able to see these two epic acts twice. Tauranga and Matakana, we can't wait to perform for you, stay safe and catch you soon".

All information including event timings and bus info to be released shortly at summerhaze.co.nz.