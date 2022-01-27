Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Farmers, Whitcoulls and Pascoes set to open in Tauranga CBD develpoment

6 minutes to read
RCP project manager Kelvin Eden inside the new Farmers retail store. Photo / Alan Gibson

RCP project manager Kelvin Eden inside the new Farmers retail store. Photo / Alan Gibson

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Business leaders say the long-anticipated, newly-revamped Farmers, Whitcoulls and Pascoes retail stores, which officially open on Thursday, will ''breathe new life into the CBD''.

The iconic shops are part of a $200 million redevelopment on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.