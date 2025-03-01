A man who self-referred to Living Without Violence wants others to know it's an "invaluable" service. Photo / 123rf
It is estimated about a quarter of New Zealand women have experienced violence at the hands of an intimate partner.
But people working with men to help them learn to lead lives without violence say there is hope for change. A Bay of Plenty man at “breaking point” after pushing his partner over says referring himself to one of those programmes changed his life. Aleyna Martinez reports.
The night Josh* pushed his partner to the ground in a drunken rage was the moment he realised he needed to get help.
“That’s the first time I’ve ever laid hands on my partner, she’s the mother of my children.”
The Bay of Plenty man referred himself to a living-without-violence programme and, despite his shame over what he did, is speaking out to encourage other men at risk of hurting their loved ones to ask for help – something that has changed his life.
A former Corrections worker, Marsh has developed a talent for working alongside perpetrators of family and sexual violence and helping them change. She has worked with serial rapists and abusers – a woman in a world of violent men.
Ultimately, she said she wanted to see an end to domestic violence, and no more victims suffering. But there was a long way to go.
Domestic violence referrals to the Tauranga programme increased by 73 last year compared with 2023, and included 22 men who self-referred to men’s non-violence programmes – a ratio the small agency considered encouraging.
Josh said he had to wait a few months due to the waitlist.
He felt wary at first because it was his first attempt at therapy or counselling, but committed to finishing the process.
“The counsellors aren’t judgmental, I don’t think anybody there is.
The 20-week course gave him so much that he said he would do it again if it would not mean taking “a space someone else might need”.
He was sharing his story in the hope it would grow awareness about domestic violence services and help “Suzi and her team continue doing the work that they’re doing … They’re absolutely invaluable to the community".
It was encouraging to see more men self-referring for help.
“It’s telling me that there’s a lot of brave men out in the community - it takes a lot of courage to be able to take that step and to own your stuff. That’s incredibly courageous,” she said.
She also credited “the rise of indigenous kaupapa” for the organisation’s progress. She said more access to te reo and cultural practices had a positive impact and contributed to long-lasting, holistic change.
Men who had completed the course were also recommending it to their whānau still experiencing family violence - another “good sign”, Marsh said.
‘A promise to myself’
Billy Macfarlane served time in prison for serious drug charges, but has turned his life around since his release in 2019.
He established Pūwhakamua, a Rotorua-based tikanga Māori reintegration service helping former offenders reintegrate into the community.
