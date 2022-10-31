Warren Legacy Foundation for Paranormal Research director Chris McKinnell with Lady Bowen Bed and Breakfast proprietor Barbara Caisley outside the hotel, accompanied by the Annabelle doll. Photo / Jim Birchall

Chris McKinnell, a famed American expert on paranormal phenomena, was in Thames last weekend as the special guest of ghost investigation group Haunted New Zealand, which held a public ghost-hunt event at the historic Lady Bowen Bed and Breakfast.

McKinnell is the grandson of paranormal pioneers Ed and Lorraine Warren, whose investigations into the unknown inspired several successful movie franchises - The Conjuring, The Amityville Horror, and The Nun - plus countless documentaries and books on their exploits. A replica of the "haunted" Raggedy Ann doll Annabelle, made famous by a 2014 film, was on display in the window of the Lady Bowen Bed and Breakfast when the HC Post visited.

Speaking on the Occam's Razor podcast, McKinnell said that for the past 42 years, he has been involved in assessing alleged hauntings and demonic possessions after getting involved with his grandparents' investigations at an early age. Today, as well as continuing the legacy of his grandparents, he uses his qualifications as a counsellor to help those affected by dark forces, be they "paranormal" or tied to addiction or mental health.

McKinnell runs the Warren Legacy Foundation for Paranormal Research, which has him travel the globe to join other experts in scientific fields to work with people who claim to be affected by poltergeists, 'shadow people' or other nefarious entities.

Before the foundation works with an affected person or family, the subject(s) are vetted to establish whether any psychological or drug-dependency issues exist. Once cleared, McKinnell and/or a member of the foundation's team will impart their skill set to help the troubled spirits move on from a person or a surrounding they are 'imprinted' upon.

McKinnell says ghosts are often trapped between spiritual realms, and many are not aware they are dead.

"The paranormal will manifest differently around the world based on our cultural and spiritual beliefs."

McKinnell employs a holistic, multidenominational approach to dealing with his clients' needs. His work helps "move them towards the light". His grandfather, Ed Warren, became a specialist in possessions, while his grandmother Lorraine trumpeted her clairvoyant abilities. McKinnell says he has inherited his own empathic skills from Lorraine.

For the past month, the Connecticut native, who is domiciled in Peru, has been in New Zealand as a guest of Haunted New Zealand and has been impressed by the evidence they have collected investigating places that come with a haunted reputation.

"I got to tell you, this is a fascinating country," said McKinnell to the HC Times. "I have experienced some amazing things. I went to a haunted school in Orewa and checked it out; at the beach Piha [in Auckland], there are some fantastic dimensional shifts going on out there."

Despite being at the forefront of the paranormal "industry", McKinnell admits to having disdain for the plethora of ghost-hunting shows on streaming platforms and TV networks that deliberately agitate spirits to get reactions and boost viewership.

"Spirits are just people," says McKinnell. "You have to treat them with respect."

He said the baiting antics and segments on TV shows where the host becomes "possessed" undermine the work he and other investigators do towards legitimising a field many sceptics view as a pseudoscience.

The foundation does not accept money for its services, although small Patreon donations are welcome in order to aid with administrative upkeep.

The Lady Bowen in Brown Street dates back to the 1860s and has been utilised over the years as a hotel and a bordello. In 1901, a grievance against the licensee of the nearby Royal Hotel led to the shooting on Brown Street of 41-year-old Samuel Howard by Clement J. Moore - a towering figure also known as Long Moore - who turned the gun on himself in the aftermath. Howard survived.

On Friday, October 28, 12 guests joined McKinnell, Lady Bowen proprietor Barbara Caisley and her Haunted New Zealand team for a Halloween-themed ghost hunt.

"It was a great night - everyone had a good time," said Caisley.

McKinnell said many ghost-detecting gadgets were used during the investigation, and the ghost of a child made itself known - but he was quick to point out that the Lady Bowen's spirits are "nothing but friendly".

McKinnell said he will be returning to New Zealand again in 12 months to continue working with the Haunted New Zealand team. For the time being, he will be concentrating on an advisery role with an upcoming media project related to his life and times and the continuation of his famous grandparents' legacy.