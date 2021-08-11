Fairhaven School fireworks gala committee looking for sponsors

The team behind the 2021 version of Fairhaven School's fireworks gala.

The team behind this year's Fairhaven School fireworks gala are getting on like a house on fire.

This year's gala is set down for November 13, and will feature a mixture of the tried and tested and a few tweaks of what has gone before.

Principal Paul Hunt says this year's organising committee includes a good number of new faces and that each year the gala has a slightly different flavour to the one before.

''We've got some new people helping and a bigger spread of people, and that always brings

new ideas,'' he says.

Co-chairs Rebecca Vercoe and Wayne Bain say they are now stepping up their efforts to

find people to help, especially with sponsorship of the event.

Thinkwater will remain the main naming sponsor.

Rebecca is using her contacts to ''door knock'' potential new sponsors.

''It doesn't matter if they are a big company or a small company, it all helps,'' she says.

The committee recognises the Covid 19 pandemic has hit many businesses hard, and Rebecca says she wants to thank those who have supported the gala.

She also recognises it isn't possible to approach every potential sponsor, and says anyone who might want to help out is welcome to contact the school on 07 573 8243.

Paul says sponsors are not only helping the school, but are assisting with an event that is significant in and for the community.

One of last year's innovations - the introduction of food trucks - was successful so more will be added this year.

Rebecca was involved in organising the fireworks gala last year, and says it is continuing a tradition.

''My uncle was one of the developers of the fireworks gala its first year, so it's nice for me to carry that little legacy on,'' she says.

Her father was also a great community man.

''He was on every board, Lions, Rotary - he did everything he possibly could for the community and I like to try and do the same thing.''

Paul says he is grateful to all the members of the committee and anyone who voluntarily helps at the school.

''Society is changing, so having people who are willing to give of their time and put back, just for the good of the people it gets done for, that's service.

''Those are things that make society tick and make our school tick. The buy-in from having parents involved helps the school to have that extra-special dimension.''

Money from this year's gala will go towards upgrading and developing the school's pool area.