Extra Covid-19 testing station to be set up in Tauranga

An extra Covid-19 community testing station will be set up in Tauranga. Photo / File

An extra community-based Covid-19 testing station will be set up in Tauranga tomorrow.

It follows the identification of two people in the city who were close contacts of a Covid-positive Australian traveller who visited Wellington over the weekend.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid-19 incident controller Trevor Richardson said an additional testing station will be set up at Baypark Stadium from 9am tomorrow.

"This is for people with Covid-19 symptoms," he said.

"No booking is required, but safety procedures will be in place including the use of masks or face coverings."

Richardson said the BOPDHB Covid-19 vaccine programme has not been affected and appointments will continue as scheduled.

The Wellington region, including Wairarapa and Kapiti Coast, has moved into alert level 2 until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Four close contacts have been identified as linked to the Australian traveller - two in Palmerston North and two in Tauranga. However, there are no locations of interest in either city.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the two Tauranga contacts have returned negative initial tests.

"Their movements in Tauranga are not being traced because they are not Covid-19 positive cases at this stage."

The spokesperson said the two contacts flew to Tauranga from Wellington but their flight was not being contact traced because they have returned negative initial tests, showing they weren't infectious at the time.

"They are required to isolate for 14 days and get tested on Day 5 and Day 12."

Meanwhile, three flights from Wellington were scheduled to arrive in Tauranga between about 5pm and 8.30pm yesterday.

Tauranga Airport safety manager Pam Walters said the airport's procedures had not changed.

Covid tracing signs in barcodes, signage reminding people to keep safe distances, compulsory masks on flights and extra cleaning of "high-touch" areas had continued, she said.

Walters said she was not aware of any close contacts coming through the airport.

What to do if you have visited Wellington

- In the first instance, people who have Covid-19 symptoms, or who visited one of the locations of interest in Wellington, are asked to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, or contact their doctor.

If people had been in the Wellington region over the weekend, they needed to take the alert level restrictions with them. For example, they should not go to big gatherings.

What to do if you are a contact

For contact tracing purposes, anyone who attended one of the locations of interest during the relevant timeframes is considered to be a contact.

Please check:

- The full location and address details

- Date and the relevant times

- The instructions on 'what to do'

- Still unsure? Contact Healthline for advice on 0800 358 5453.

Where to get tested

Covid-19 symptoms

- a new or worsening cough

- fever (at least 38˚C)

- shortness of breath

- a sore throat

- sneezing and runny nose

temporary loss of smell

Western Bay of Plenty

An extra community-based testing station will be set up at Baypark Stadium from 9am Thursday.

The Healthpoint website lists many medical centres in the Western Bay of Plenty that offer testing services.

Eastern Bay of Plenty

Whakatāne

52B King Street (Portacom outside Med Central, behind Adamson's pharmacy, entry via James Street)

Opening hours this week:

Thursday and Friday: 3.30pm-7.30pm

Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm

Rotorua

Kahukura Rugby Sports Club, 1475 Pukuatua Street, Rotorua

Open 9am-3pm Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday.

No appointment is needed, just drive in.

Taupō:

79 Miro Street, Taupō.

Open 9am-3pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday

No appointment needed.