The 19-year-old has now endured 40 rounds of chemo that shrank the tumours in his pluera, spine and pelvis, but treatment options are becoming limited and the side effects difficult to cope with.

“He also went through radiation for a tumour in his right lung but we’ve recently found cancer in his shoulder,” Michelle said.

Fundraiser organisers ReeStyle owner Maree Cooper invites the community to ‘Fashion on a Mission’ to support Brennan Miller. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“He started a new oral chemo but we decided to look at other options worldwide, because obviously it’s terrifying just trying to save his life.”

Michelle has discovered there is an mRNA cancer vaccine trial for Ewing’s sarcoma, “so we’re talking to the US doctors about that”.

“We don’t even know how much it would cost, but we want Brennan to at least have that option.”

That’s where Michelle’s friends jumped in.

Te Puke women Nicola Morrison and Maree Cooper, along with Erin Williams from Wellington, are hosting the “Fashion on a Mission” event in November, featuring a fashion show, entertainment, raffles and spot prizes at Te Puke Citizens RSA.

“The aim is to raise as much as we can for Brennan to get him to the States for the treatment he needs,” said Nicola. “It’s been so hard watching our friends go through this horrible journey over the last four years, so this fundraiser feels like something we can do to help.”

Any excess funds will go to the Miller Mission – a charity the family launched to support other families.

“We give gift boxes to other teenagers and young adults who are in hospital with cancer with things like an insulated drink bottle, nice pillowcases, flannels, toiletries and whatever we think may help them during their time in hospital,” said Michelle.

The Fashion on a Mission fundraiser will be held from 6.30pm on Thursday, November 7 at Te Puke Citizens RSA. Tickets cost $35 and are available from Humanitix.

Donations can also be made on the website.

- SunLive