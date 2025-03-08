Worley could “easily” work 15-hour days, seven days a week.

Her time away from home did not go unnoticed. Her 6-year-old son asked why she was not a “normal mother” with milk and biscuits on the table after school.

“It was heartbreaking.”

She told him: “If that’s what you want, I’ll finish in real estate … and I can be there for you guys.

“But there’s lots of advantages to what I’m doing as well financially for our family, and so you choose.”

EVES Bay of Plenty general manager Karen Worley is retiring after 38 years in the real estate industry. Photo / Supplied

Worley worked as an agent and in management positions in Palmerston North and Hawke’s Bay before moving to Tauranga in 2006.

The 64-year-old has now decided “it’s time” to retire from her general manager position.

Her last day is March 31. From then, she will be a relief manager and ambassador at EVES.

“I’m not ready to give real estate up … but I am ready to step back.”

Where it all began

In 1986, Worley and her family were living in Palmerston North when she applied for an administrator role at Property Brokers.

The general manager told her she would make a great salesperson instead.

She was nervous to take on a commission-only role with a second mortgage on the house and two young children.

Worley voiced her fears, and the manager asked how much she needed to earn.

She responded with $13,000 a year, then $24,000 after being told to be more ambitious.

“I paid that in tax in my first year.”

Worley excelled immediately: “I found my calling”.

Karen Worley pictured in the front row second from the right, at the start of her career with Property Brokers in Palmerston North in 1986. Photo / Supplied

Her first sale was to a woman who had moved to Palmerston North after separating from her husband.

She came into the office on Worley’s second day.

“I didn’t know any stock and I didn’t know any streets. And those were the days that we didn’t really do open homes.”

Worley drove the woman around town, looking at houses for $60,000.

The client went to an appointment with another company at 3pm, but returned to Worley by 5pm.

“She said, ‘They treated me really poorly because I’m at the bottom end of the market – and you are going to sell me a house’.

“By the Saturday of my first week I’d sold her a property … it was amazing.”

Karen Worley circa 1995. Photo / Supplied

Worley sold more homes in that price range.

“In six weeks, I sold six houses. And then I went on holiday because I was tired,” she said with a laugh.

“You never forget your first sale … and I guess the satisfaction was that it was a palace for her.

“There’s no bigger thrill than that.”

It was similar with having first-home buyers in the auction room.

“It fills your heart … you’ve had such a big part of somebody’s life for such an important decision.”

‘Every day is different’

Worley said real estate agents were perceived as people who “swan around in nice cars”, always dining out and beautifully dressed.

“A real estate agent’s job is one of the hardest jobs - you’re dealing with often people’s biggest assets, with their emotions.”

She “loved every single day” and experienced huge professional and personal development.

“There’s days I’ve cried … the hardest lessons were the ones that caused me the most grief but gave me the most growth.”

Karen Worley pictured in 2015 taking a new Mercedes for a drive. Photo / Andrew Warner

She believed more women needed to have the confidence to go into management roles.

“You always feel like you’re underestimated, which is fantastic because you come through and prove every time you’re equals.”

Young women considering a real estate career should “go for it” and “work hard”.

“It’s exciting - every day is different.”

‘Lots of life for me to live’

Worley initially intended to retire after 40 years in the industry in October 2026.

“I woke up one morning in August and I thought, ‘I’m done. I’ve given everything that I possibly can’.”

Worley had already identified and had been training her replacement, and did not want the company to lose him.

General manager of EVES Bay of Plenty Karen Worley is retiring after 38 years in the industry. Photo / Megan Wilson

She also had “lots of life for me to live”.

Worley said it was important the company was in “better shape” than when she became general manager in 2017.

She compared it to a sportsperson leaving at the peak of their career.

“Same thing for me … it’s time.”

Worley was looking forward to travelling New Zealand in her caravan and playing golf, walking, and biking.

She was going to San Diego to see family and also wanted to spend more time with her children and grandchildren in New Zealand.

Worley would celebrate her 65th birthday in April with a family holiday to Wanaka.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.